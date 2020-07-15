e-paper
Home / India News / I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

“I am not joining BJP. Those saying that are just trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes,” he said while speaking to Hindustan Times.

india Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
         

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who was removed as the president of Congress’ state unit on Tuesday, has said that he is not going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am not joining BJP. Those saying that are just trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes,” he told Hindustan Times.

Pilot also cancelled a press conference scheduled for later in the day.

