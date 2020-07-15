I’m not joining BJP, says Sachin Pilot

india

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 09:43 IST

Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, who was removed as the president of Congress’ state unit on Tuesday, has said that he is not going to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I am not joining BJP. Those saying that are just trying to lower me in Gandhis’ eyes,” he told Hindustan Times.

Pilot also cancelled a press conference scheduled for later in the day.