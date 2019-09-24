‘I’m not your parrot’: Kumaraswamy to Siddaramaiah ahead of Karnataka bypolls

india

Ahead of the bypolls in Karnataka to be held on October 21, a war of words has erupted between former chief ministers Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy with both the leaders blaming each other for the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in Karnataka.

“Kumaraswamy does not speak with any sense. G T Devegowda who is a JD(S) MLA and was minister in his cabinet recently said that Kumaraswamy had asked him to get votes transferred to BJP candidates in Mysuru and Chamarajanagra during the Lok Sabha polls,” Siddaramaiah told the media.

“Now he (Kumaraswamy) is playacting... because byelections are due he is into theatrics,” he added.

The unease that exists between the former alliance partners ever since the fall of the coalition government in July has now come out in the open with the announcement of bypolls for the 15 Assembly constituencies, in which both parties will contest alone.

The Congress leader was reacting to Kumaraswamy’s comments blaming the local Congress under Siddaramaiah’s leadership for the defeat of his father H D Deve Gowda in Tumakuru, son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Mandya and for the defeat of Congress’ own candidate K H Muniyappa in Kolar.

Referring to a popular Kannada song in which a parrot nurtured by its owner goes on to betray and inflict pain on him, Siddaramaiah in a tweet chided Kumaraswamy and said,”... It is my mistake. Despite having four decades of political association and experience, we believed the eagle to be a parrot and allied with it. Will it not inflict pain? What can be a bigger lesson than experience?”

Seeking to turn the tables, Kumaraswamy squarely blamed Siddaramaiah for the collapse of the government alleging that the CLP leader was unable to fathom the fact that the JD(S) leader had become the Chief Minister of the coalition government.

“I did not become Chief Minister because of Siddaramaiah, the Congress high command took the decision. But Siddaramaiah could not tolerate their decision, or else this government would not have gone,” Kumaraswamy said in Chennapatna.

“He had told his party MLAs that he will not allow the coalition government to continue even for a second after the Lok Sabha polls,” he added. He also hit back at Siddaramaiah for his tweet and said that the senior Congress leaders along with others had betrayed Deve Gowda who “nurtured them politically”.

“I’m not a parrot nurtured by Siddaramaiah, people of Ramanagara have nurtured me, it is because of them I have grown in state politics,” he said.

Last month JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda and Siddaramaiah had exchanged barbs, holding each other responsible for the collapse of the coalition government.

The absence and resignation of 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs during the trust vote had led to the collapse of the Kumaraswamy-led coalition government in July and helped BJP come to power.

After examining the petition moved by leadership of both parties, the then Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar had disqualified 17 Congress-JD(S) MLAs under the anti-defection law, which they have challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced that byelections to constituencies represented by 15 out of 17 disqualified former Congress-JD(S) legislators will be held on October 21 and results will be declared on October 24.

