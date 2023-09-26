‘I pray for his long life…’: PM Modi wishes former PM Manmohan Singh on his 91st birthday

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted his predecessor Manmohan Singh on the occasion of the Congress leader's 91st birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former PM Manmohan Singh.(HT File Photo)

Born in 1932 in a region that is now part of Pakistan, Singh served as India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Birthday wishes to former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. I pray for his long life and good health.”

Singh, who served as the finance minister in the then prime minister P V Narasimha Rao-led dispensation from 1991-1996, is credited as a key architect of the economic reforms effected by the government that broke the stranglehold of socialist-era policies.

Currently a member of Rajya Sabha, Singh has been ailing for some time.