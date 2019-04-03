‘I should stop...’: Sushma on being more humorous than Rahul Gandhi

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj’s wit was on full display on Twitter on Wednesday as she responded to Twitterati and helped them out with their various problems.

Swaraj, who is known for her incisive wit, is also known for resolving the visa and travel related problems of Indians both inside the country as well as abroad. But she is also known for responding to people even if they don’t need any assistance.

Early on Wednesday, Swaraj responded to twitter user kianiistarr, who tweeted to her and to the Indian embassy in New York. In her tweet, “princesskiani” tweeted saying, her wedding was held up because of a visa problem for her.

“my poor sasuraal wale, mother in law and father in law have had to postpone the wedding festivities more than once in waiting for my visa to be issues. Please help this is their only son. They are looking fwd to the festivities,” princesskiani tweeted.

Always helpful, Swaraj responded saying, “Oh !............... I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don’t have to postpone the wedding any further.”

To another person who tweeted that she was much more humourous than Rahul Gandhi, Swaraj tweeted, “Then I should stop being humorous.”

Earlier, on March 31, she had responded to another Twitter user who had said that it wasn’t Swaraj herself who was tweeting.

“Certainly it’s not Sushma Swaraj who is doing this tweets. Some PR guy is doing his / her duty for what they being paid for !!,” Twitter user samitpadhy tweeted. Swaraj responded in her own style, saying, “Rest assured - it’s me, not my ghost.”

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:02 IST