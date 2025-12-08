‘I was on the way’: Close shave for DJ Nicky, who was set to perform at Goa nightclub

Mumbai-based disc jockey (DJ), reportedly scheduled to perform at Goa's Birch by Romeo Lane took to Instagram and said she is ''okay and safe.'' At least 25 people were killed in the blaze that erupted in North Goa's Arpora. At least 25 people were killed in the blaze that erupted in North Goa's Arpora. ( Image (R)- Instagram, (L) AP)

In an Instagram story, Mita Nikki, known as DJ Nicky, said that she was on the way to the club when the tragic incident took place. “Hey everyone. Just wanted to let you know I'm okay and safe. This incident happened on the way, before I could reach Birch Goa last night,” she said on Sunday.

"Still shaken and heartbroken thinking about what happened. Praying for the souls we lost and for all those who are injured to recover soon. Please keep them and their families in your prayers,'' DJ Nicky added.

4 arrests in Goa fire that killed 25

In connection with the deadly fire at a restaurant in North Goa’s Arpora, four people, including three general managers and one bar manager, who were arrested have been remanded to the custody of the state police by a local court. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday.

Reportedly, of the 25 people who lost their lives in the blaze, four were identified as tourists and 14 as staff members of the restaurant.

Those arrested include Rajiv Modak, 49, Chief General Manager, a native of RK Puram, New Delhi; Priyanshu Thakur, 32, Gate Manager, from Malviya Nagar, New Delhi; Rajveer Singhania, 32, Bar Manager, from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh; and Vivek Singh, 27, General Manager, from Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh.

"Of the six injured persons, one has been discharged, while five continue to remain admitted and are under treatment," the police said.

"An offence has been registered at Anjuna Police Station u/s 105, 125, 125(a), 125(b), 287 r/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. The senior Police officers of Goa police are camping at Anjuna police station and closely monitoring the investigation. Postmortem examination of the 17 bodies held. Five bodies have been handed over to the relatives for final religious rites," the Goa police added.

Eyewitness account

An eyewitness said that the fire may have started from a spark on the wooden roof after a pyro gun was fired.

"The dancer was entertaining everyone and songs were being played. In between, a pyro gun was shot, and I believe because of it, there was a spark on their wooden roof. People thought it would be taken care of, but within two minutes, the fire spread and people could not come out. They have their kitchen in the basement, and there is no scope of exit," an eyewitness told news agency ANI.

"The incident took place around midnight. Almost all the guests managed to come out. There were some people trapped inside. I came here around 11 pm. Some people tried to control the fire. Around 70-80 people were present there. There was only one exit from where everyone came out," another eyewitness said.

(With ANI inputs)