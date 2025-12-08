All 25 who died in Goa nightclub fire identified; full list released

All the 25 victims killed in the Goa nightclub fire tragedy have been identified, including 20 staff members and five tourists, authorities said on Sunday. Relatives and friends of victims sit outside the morgue of Goa Medical College following a fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, India, December 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Of the 25 tourists killed in the massive fire, that engulfed 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub at Arpora in the early hours of Sunday, four were from Delhi and one from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, among the staff members, four were from Uttarakhand and three each from Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Nepal.

Among the five tourists who died in the inferno, four were from Delhi, including three members of a single family. The fifth tourist was from Karnataka.

Follow for live updates

List of victims of Goa fire

• Mohit — Jharkhand

• Pradeep Mahto — Jharkhand

• Binod Mahto — Jharkhand

• Rahul Tanti — Assam

• Satish Singh — Uttarakhand

• Manojit Mal — Assam

• Churna Bahadur Pun — Nepal

• Surender Singh — Uttarakhand

• Subhash Chetri — Darjeeling, West Bengal

• Jitendra Singh — Uttarakhand

• Sumit Negi — Uttarakhand

• Manish Singh — Uttarakhand

• Vivek Katwal — Nepal

• Sabin — Nepal

• Sunil Kumar — Uttar Pradesh

• Digambar Patir — Assam

• Rohan Singh — Uttar Pradesh

• Dominic — Maharashtra

• Manoj Jora — Maharashtra

• Sudeep — Nepal

• Ishaq — Karnataka

• Saroj Joshi — Delhi

• Vinod Kumar — Delhi

• Anita Joshi — Delhi

• Kamla Joshi — Delhi

All four victims from Delhi and Ishaq from Karnataka were tourists, while the remaining deceased were staff members.

What happened in Goa?

At least 100 people were on the dance floor at the North Goa nightclub Birch by Romeo Lane when the fire broke out.

The ensuing panic turned the venue into a death trap as many people rushed downstairs towards the kitchen, where they became trapped along with staff members, eyewitnesses said. At least 25 deaths have been reported so far, including 14 staff members, four tourists and some locals.

State police said the blaze was triggered by a cylinder blast at the nightclub after midnight on Sunday.

However, some eyewitnesses claimed the fire originated on the club’s first floor, where tourists were dancing at the time.

Birch by Romeo Lane, a popular party destination, is located at Arpora village, around 25 km from the state capital, Panaji.

The nightclub is situated along the backwaters of the Arpora river and has a narrow entry and exit. Due to the narrow lanes leading to the venue, fire tenders were unable to access the spot directly and had to be parked about 400 metres away.