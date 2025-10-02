Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday reiterated that he will complete a full five-year term, seeking to put to rest the fresh speculation about a potential mid-term leadership change in the state Congress. I will be the CM for full 5-year term: Siddaramaiah amid fresh rumours

“I will be the chief minister for a full five-year term,” Siddaramaiah told reporters, adding that he hopes to perform the traditional Pushparchana during Dasara next year in Mysuru. The ceremony, a longstanding convention, involves the state’s chief minister participating in religious rituals during the royal Dasara celebrations. Siddaramaiah also affirmed his willingness to follow the directives of the party high command. “Whatever the high command decides, we have to go by it,” he said.

The remarks came as several party leaders publicly voiced support for Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar to eventually assume the state’s top post. Kunigal MLA H D Ranganath, a relative of Shivakumar, highlighted the Deputy Chief Minister’s role in securing Congress’ 140-seat victory in the 224-member Karnataka assembly in 2023. “Every leader today says that Congress got 140 seats due to his efforts. So the party high command should decide the due position and recognition for him,” Ranganath said.

Ranganath praised Shivakumar’s administrative abilities and commitment to public service, describing him as a leader who works from early morning until late at night to serve the people. “Show me if there is any leader who toils from 8 am till 3 am. He has the blessings of God and the party high command and he has won people’s love and trust, so he will become the chief minister,” Ranganath said. However, when pressed on a specific timeline, he acknowledged that it was ultimately for the party high command to decide.

Former Mandya MP L R Shivarame Gowda echoed similar sentiments, saying that Shivakumar’s eventual leadership was widely expected within the party but emphasizing that the timing of any transition rests with the high command. “We all believe that Shivakumar will become Chief Minister. This is the information I have,” Gowda said, suggesting that November could be a likely period for a change in office.

The debate over Karnataka’s leadership comes despite earlier directives from Congress leadership warning party members against public discussion of a potential change. Several leaders have already received show-cause notices for speaking about succession plans. On July 11, Siddaramaiah himself had rejected speculation about a mid-term arrangement, affirming that he intended to complete the full five-year term.

The fissures between the two leaders trace back to the aftermath of the Congress’ victory in this year’s Karnataka Assembly elections. While Siddaramaiah emerged as the party’s choice for Chief Minister, Shivakumar, who also aspired to the position, was persuaded to accept the Deputy Chief Minister role. This compromise, while averting an immediate crisis, left lingering questions about the potential for future conflicts over power-sharing.

Earlier reports had suggested a possible ‘pact’ under which Siddaramaiah would serve as chief minister for the first half of the term, with Shivakumar taking over the remaining period. That first phase of Siddaramaiah’s tenure is set to conclude in November, just a month away, which has fuelled the renewed discussion.