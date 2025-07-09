Jaguar fighter jet crash: 'IAF pilot tried his best to…,’ recounts eyewitness in Churu

Hours after a Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Rajasthan's Churu on Wednesday, an eyewitness recounted the incident. The crash, which took place in an agricultural field near Bhanoda village around 1.25pm, killed both pilots who were on board. The crash took place in an agricultural field near Bhanoda village around 1.25 pm.(ANI )

The man, who claimed to have seen the incident unfold, said he was sitting in his field when he saw plumes of smoke rising. He said a diary of the IAF was found at the site and handed over to the local station house officer (SHO).

“...Pilot tried his best to protect the village, I can say it for sure,” ANI quoted the eyewitness as saying.

The Jaguar aircraft had taken off from Suratgarh air base and was on a routine training mission, according to local authorities.

“An IAF Jaguar Trainer aircraft met with an accident during a routine training mission and crashed near Churu in Rajasthan, today. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries in the accident,” the IAF said in a post on X.

The IAF further said that no damage to any civil property had been reported in the crash.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families in this time of grief. A court of inquiry has been constituted, to ascertain the cause of the accident,” the air force said.

In the aftermath of the incident, Rajaldesar SHO Kamlesh said human body parts had been recovered from the site of the crash. He said the local authorities were coordinating with defence officials and rescue personnel.

This is the third such incident in 2025 involving a Jaguar aircraft. In March, a Jaguar aircraft crashed near Haryana's Ambala during a sortie. The pilot safely ejected after steering the jet away from civilian areas.

A month later, in April, another twin-seater Jaguar crashed near Jamnagar shortly after takeoff during a night mission. After the aircraft encountered a technical malfunction, both pilots ejected. Squadron Leader Siddharth Yadav lost his life due to the injuries sustained during ejection, while the other pilot survived.