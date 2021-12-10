IAF says uninformed speculation on chopper crash may be avoided, tri-service inquiry underway

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday called for avoiding “uniformed speculation” over the chopper crash that led to the deaths of chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others. Issuing a statement on Twitter, the IAF said a tri-service Court of Inquiry was constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.

It said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and facts brought out, adding until then the dignity of the deceased need to be respected.

“IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided,” the IAF said in its official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament the tri-service inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

News agency ANI shared images of teams of IAF and local police personnel investigating the site of the crash at Nanjappa Chatram village in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

The Opposition had called off its sit-in dharna against the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs during the day as a mark of respect towards the chopper crash deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Both Houses of the Parliament observed two-minute silence over the demise of General Rawat and others.

Meanwhile, the politicians cutting across party lines, religious leaders, envoys and security personnel of varying ranks paid their last respects to India's first CDS and his wife at their residence. Earlier in the day, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was among those who died in the crash on Wednesday afternoon, was laid to rest with full military honour.

