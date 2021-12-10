Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / IAF says uninformed speculation on chopper crash may be avoided, tri-service inquiry underway
india news

IAF says uninformed speculation on chopper crash may be avoided, tri-service inquiry underway

The IAF said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and facts brought out, adding until then the dignity of the deceased need to be respected.
Teams of the IAF and local police personnel at the crash site on Friday. (ANI Twitter)
Updated on Dec 10, 2021 01:28 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday called for avoiding “uniformed speculation” over the chopper crash that led to the deaths of chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and 11 others. Issuing a statement on Twitter, the IAF said a tri-service Court of Inquiry was constituted to investigate the cause of the accident.

It said the inquiry would be completed expeditiously and facts brought out, adding until then the dignity of the deceased need to be respected.

“IAF has constituted a tri-service Court of Inquiry to investigate the cause of the tragic helicopter accident on 08 Dec 21. The inquiry would be completed expeditiously & facts brought out. Till then, to respect the dignity of the deceased, uninformed speculation may be avoided,” the IAF said in its official Twitter handle.

On Thursday, defence minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament the tri-service inquiry will be headed by Air Marshal Manvendra Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief Training Command.

RELATED STORIES

News agency ANI shared images of teams of IAF and local police personnel investigating the site of the crash at Nanjappa Chatram village in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Also read | Politicians, clerics, envoys pay last respects to Gen Rawat ahead of funeral

The Opposition had called off its sit-in dharna against the suspension of the 12 Rajya Sabha MPs during the day as a mark of respect towards the chopper crash deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Both Houses of the Parliament observed two-minute silence over the demise of General Rawat and others.

Meanwhile, the politicians cutting across party lines, religious leaders, envoys and security personnel of varying ranks paid their last respects to India's first CDS and his wife at their residence. Earlier in the day, Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, who was among those who died in the crash on Wednesday afternoon, was laid to rest with full military honour.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
iaf
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Human Rights Day 2021
General Bipin Rawat
Parliament Winter Session Live
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP