IAS officer Anu Garg appointed Odisha chief secretary, first woman to hold post

BHUBANESWAR: Anu Garg, a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, was on Wednesday appointed Odisha’s chief secretary, the first woman to hold the state’s top bureaucratic post. Anu Garg’s elevation marks a watershed moment in the administrative history of Odisha (X/_anugarg)

Garg’s appointment order was issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance (GA&PG) Department on Wednesday, days ahead of the retirement of incumbent chief secretary Manoj Ahuja on December 31.

Garg, 56, was serving as development commissioner-cum-additional chief secretary and secretary of the planning and convergence department. She also held an additional charge of the water resources department.

Garg’s elevation marks a watershed moment in the administrative history of Odisha, a state where the top bureaucratic position had, until now, remained the preserve of men. To be sure, the state had Nandini Satpathy as a woman chief minister way back in 1972.

Garg had previously broken a glass ceiling when she became the first woman IAS officer to be appointed as a development commissioner in the state — a post regarded as second only to the chief secretary in the administrative hierarchy.

The incumbent, Ahuja, served as chief secretary for over a year. Garg, who is due to retire only in March 2029, will take over the top post at a time when the state government is preparing to implement key development programmes and budgetary initiatives in the new year.

A native of Uttar Pradesh, Garg holds a master’s degree in Sociology and has spent more than three decades in the civil service, during which she has handled a range of key assignments in Odisha, particularly in the planning, development, and water resources sectors.