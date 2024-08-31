 Delhi gets new chief secretary, 1989-batch IAS Dharmendra to replace Naresh Kumar | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Aug 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi gets new chief secretary, 1989-batch IAS Dharmendra to replace Naresh Kumar

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Aug 31, 2024 12:35 PM IST

IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new chief secretary.

Centre appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Dharmendra as the new chief secretary of Delhi on Saturday. He will replace Naresh Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, whose extension ends on August 31.

IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new chief secretary.(Facebook/NDMC)
IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new chief secretary.(Facebook/NDMC)

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the ministry of home affairs said in its order.

This is a developing story. Please get back for updates.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / India News / Delhi gets new chief secretary, 1989-batch IAS Dharmendra to replace Naresh Kumar
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On