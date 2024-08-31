Delhi gets new chief secretary, 1989-batch IAS Dharmendra to replace Naresh Kumar

Centre appointed 1989-batch IAS officer Dharmendra as the new chief secretary of Delhi on Saturday. He will replace Naresh Kumar, a 1987-batch IAS officer, whose extension ends on August 31. IAS officer Dharmendra appointed as Delhi's new chief secretary.(Facebook/NDMC)

“With the approval of the Competent Authority, Sh. Dharmendra, IAS (AGMUT:1989) is hereby transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi and posted as Chief Secretary, GNCTD w.e.f.01.09.2024 or with effect from the date of joining, whichever is later,” the ministry of home affairs said in its order.

