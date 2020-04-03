IAS officers identify hot spots, flag gaps in policy, equipment shortage

india

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 00:31 IST

New Delhi: From the domestic production of Covid-19 testing kits and ventilators to lifting the lockdown cautiously, young civil servants across the country have offered a host of suggestions to tackle the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a survey, conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, 266 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers submitted a host of suggestion and identified hot spots across 16 states. They flagged some crucial gaps in policy, and highlighted the shortage of medical staff, equipment and facilities such as ICU beds, ventilators, ambulances, oxygen cylinders.

“PPEs (personal protective equipment) such as masks, gloves etc. for medical staff was an area of concern for several districts and across states,” said the report by the National Preparedness Survey that was released on Thursday. The survey was conducted from March 25 to March 30, with 410 district collectors and IAS officers (batches 2014-2018) who have served as assistant secretaries registering for it.

Of these, 266 submitted completed reports to the DARPG.

“This is the feedback we have received from across the country,” a DARPG official said. “This the situation on the ground and the gaps that we want to highlight in the fight against Covid-19. The suggestions have been noted and will be addressed appropriately.”

The respondents, while highlighting that the national, state and district administration has been “effective and purposeful” in response to the pandemic, recommended that issues related to procurement, logistics and supply chain of medical equipment should be addressed on priority to bridge the demand-supply gap.They also called for more testing centres (with separate centres in rural areas) and isolation wards to be set up.

“The respondents suggested increase in the fiscal spending (around 5 - 10 Lakh Crore/ around 2% of GDP) on health infrastructure, essential commodities for poor and vulnerable groups,” according to the report. Other economic relief could include partially waiving commercial rent of shops under lockdown, they suggested.

Among the other recommendations were standard operating procedures and guidelines for interstate movement of people across borders in light of the migrant movement in several areas; creating relief packages for daily wagers; and lifting the lockdown in a phased manner after the 21-day period ends.

The civil servants also noted that more needed to be done to increase Covid-19 awareness in backward districts and the among tribal population.