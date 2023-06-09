ICAR signs MoU with Amazon Kisan to guide farmers on scientific cultivation

Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Amazon Kisan to combine strengths and create synergy between the two organizations for guiding the farmers on scientific cultivation of different crops for optimum yield and income. "Technology holds immense potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Indian farmers," said Harsh Goyal, director and head of Fresh and Everyday Essentials, Amazon India. (PTI File)

"ICAR will provide technological backstopping to the farmers through Amazon's network. It will improve farmers' livelihood and boost crop yield. This MoU in farmer's partnership with Amazon Kisan program will help ensure access to high-quality fresh produce for consumers across India, including through Amazon Fresh," an official statement said.

On the occasion, Dr Himanshu Pathak, Secretary DARE and Director General ICAR highlighted the present scenario of Indian agriculture and emphasized secondary agriculture for better remuneration for the farmers.

He further highlighted the importance and role of critical inputs in agriculture and season-based crop plans. He further opined that ICAR will collaborate with Amazon for technologies, capacity building and transfer of new knowledge. He expressed his hope for the success of this Public-Private-Peasants-Partnership (PPPP).

Harsh Goyal, Director and Head of Fresh and Everyday Essentials, Amazon India emphasized the company's commitment to supporting Indian farmers.

"Technology holds immense potential to revolutionize the agricultural sector and uplift the lives of Indian farmers. This partnership will enable an ecosystem for the farming community, strengthening the 'farm to fork' supply chain," he said.

According to the official statement, ICAR and Amazon will collaborate to extend the latest and most precise agriculture practices that have been developed by ICAR's extensive research to bridge the technical knowledge gaps in integrated cultivation by leveraging ICAR's Krishi Vigyan Kendra Knowledge (KVK) network.

"KVKs strengthen a wider group of farmers by leveraging a technological base through the transfer of technology and capacity-building programmes. Additionally, ICAR and Amazon will work together on farmer engagement programs at Krishi Vigyan Kendras, conducting demonstrations, trials, and capacity-building initiatives to enhance farming practices and farm profitability. Furthermore, Amazon will provide training support and assist farmers in marketing their products through its online platform, facilitating direct connections with consumers," it added.

On behalf of ICAR, Dr US Gautam, Deputy Director General (Agricultural Extension) and Siddharth Tata, Product Leader, Amazon Fresh Supply Chain and Kisan signed the MoU.