ICC World Cup final: Indian Railways to run special trains from Delhi, Mumbai to Ahmedabad. Details

The Indian Railways has announced to run special trains from Delhi and Mumbai for passengers heading to watch the ICC World Cup 2023 final match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. According to the railways, the trains - one from Delhi and three from Mumbai - will depart on Saturday evening and arrive in Ahmedabad on Sunday morning. Indian Railways to run special trains from Delhi, Mumbai to Ahmedabad(Representative image)

After the match, the trains will depart from Ahmedabad at approximately 2:30 am on Monday.

This initiative by the railways comes as a relief for the cricket fans who were grappling with exorbitant airfares ranging between ₹20,000 to ₹40,000. Assuring a much lower fare, the Indian railways said that the seats are being sold at prices ranging from ₹620 for a sleeper seat to ₹3,490 for a first AC seat. The 3AC economy and 3AC seats are priced at ₹1,525 and ₹1,665, respectively.

The reservations for the special trains have opened on Saturday and can booked through the IRCTC website - www.irctc.co.in.

Check details on trains to and fro Mumbai:

Train no 01153 CSMT - Ahmedabad special Express will leave CSMT at 10.30 pm on Saturday and will arrive in Ahmedabad at 06.40 am the next day. Train no 01154 Ahmedabad - CSMT special express will leave Ahmedabad at 1:45 am on Monday and will arrive at CSMT at 10.35 am the same day.

The trains from Mumbai will halt at CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, and the final stop Ahmedabad.

The final showdown, featuring the cricketing giants India and Australia, is slated for Sunday at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. This will be a repeat of the 2003 World Cup final in which a batting-heavy Australia won in a lopsided contest.

On Wednesday, team India delivered an all-round performance in the semi-finals against New Zealand by scoring 397/4.

(With inputs from agencies)