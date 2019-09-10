ICHR seeks new history research centres in J&K, Varanasi

india

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 13:32 IST

The Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) wants the Union human resource development (HRD) ministry to take a relook at its proposal for two additional centres, one in Jammu and another in Varanasi, according to a senior government official.

The official said the council felt a centre in Jammu could help boost research in the history especially of Kashmir, Jammu, Ladakh, Himachal and other regions. Similarly, the proposal for a centre in Varanasi would promote research in historical aspects related to areas in eastern Uttar Pradesh and even central India.

“ICHR had moved a proposal to start two new regional centres one in the eastern side of Uttar Pradesh and another one in the north in Jammu around two years ago. The proposal had not got the green signal. However, the issue was again taken up by ICHR officials with Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank when he went to the ICHR headquarters last month,” the official added.

The ICHR is the top body that funds research in history across the country. It already has regional centres in a few places like Guwahati and Bengaluru.

“ICHR wants to conduct more research, especially at the ground-level, and therefore the need for the two centres was felt. However, the ministry had not given its concurrence. ICHR also sent some reminders on the proposal. When minister Nishank visited the ICHR office, we mentioned the issue to him as well,” an ICHR official said.

When contacted, a second HRD ministry official said the ministry was aware of the council’s demand but added that it had to look at a whole range of competing demands.

“Before any proposal is accepted, its rationale is comprehensively examined. It is also to be kept in mind that a whole lot of demands compete and they have to be prioritised,” the official said.

