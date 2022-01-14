IED found at Ghazipur market: Proper recce was done before planting bomb, say cops

A proper recce was done before planting the IED outside the gate of East Delhi's Ghazipur flower market, Delhi Police said on Friday after a bomb disposal squad of the National Security Guard defused the IED in the afternoon. The weight of the recovered IED was approximately 3 kg which indicates the extent of damage that it could have caused in the Capital, ahead of Republic Day. The cops are checking CCTV footage to identify the accused. Video footage of the CCTV cameras placed nearby has already been sourced. The NSG has found chemical compounds like RDX and ammonium nitrate in the composition of the IED. There were some sharpnel embedded, NSG director general M A Ganapathy told PTI.

Delhi Police received a call in the control room at around 10.30am about an unattended bag in the flower market. According to reports, the call was from a person whose scooter was parked at the gate.

The explosive was kept in an iron box and concealed in the black coloured backpack.

NSG was alerted by the Delhi Police about the suspicious object around 11am and soon after a team of its bomb detection and disposal experts and a heavy metal container called a total containment vessel tugged to a truck reached the market. The IED was destroyed around 1.30pm by using a controlled explosion technique after it was lowered into a deep pit located in the area.

"It is suspected that the alleged person did the recce before planting the bomb and we suspect there was a timer placed inside the bomb. The investigation is still underway to ascertain who and how was the bomber placed," a senior police official said.

Two teams including senior experts of Rohini's Forensic Science Laboratory at currently at the spot for inspection and collection of exhibits, officials said.

(With agency inputs)