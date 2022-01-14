Home / India News / Ghazipur bomb scare: NSG carries out controlled explosion found at flower market
Ghazipur bomb scare: Ahead of Republic Day, the unattended box containing IED found in a crowded area like Ghazipur flower market spread panic. The NSG team carried out a controlled explosion of the IED. 
Ghazipur bomb scare: An unattended bag suspected to be containing an IED was found at Ghazipur flower market. The area has been cordoned off.&nbsp;(HT)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 02:12 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

The National Security Guard carried out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur flower market. The unattended bag, suspected to be containing an IED, was found at the Ghazipur flower market on Friday morning, triggering panic, ahead of Republic Day. Police officers said they received information about the bag at around 10.30am. Officials from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, NSG's bomb detection and disposal team and fire tenders were pressed into action. The NSG team carried out a controlled explosion of the IED found in the bag.

Locals said around 1.45pm, an earthmover was used to dig a hole in the ground in which the IED was placed. Then the hole was covered and the IED was defused.

The entire area has been cordoned off. Special cell sleuths are inspecting the pavement outside the gate where the IED bag was reportedly kept. Sniffer dogs have been brought to the place as cops are investigating. Delhi Police have registered a case. Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said, "Based on the information received, an IED has been recovered."

 

