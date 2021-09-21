IED recovery case: NIA conducts searches at 7 locations in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out searches at seven locations in connection with the recovery of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Jammu on June 27, news agency ANI reported. The searches were carried out in Anantnag, Baramulla, Srinagar, Doda and Kishtwar, ANI report further said.

It quoted officials to say that the raids were conducted based on interrogation of some arrested Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

The NIA took over the investigation in the case on July 19, which came to light after an attack on Indian Air Force (IAF) base on June 27, in which two personnel were injured. The attack was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists with the help of drones, which dropped the payload.

Drones have been repeatedly spotted in the region since the attack.

The IED, weighing around five-six kilograms, was recovered by Jammu Police from a suspected LeT operative who was tasked with using it at a crowded place. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh had said that a major terror attack was averted with the discovery of the IED.

The NIA has raided a number of locations across the union territory during the course of its investigation and even arrested a terrorist.