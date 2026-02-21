IEDs found in Punjab, Kashmir amid Lashkar plot input for Delhi

An improvised explosive device (IED) was found in Punjab's Amritsar as security agencies sounded a high alert, warning of a possible terror attack by Pakistan-based outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Delhi. Security personnel stand guard at a watchtower near the Red Fort amid heightened security following intelligence inputs about a suspected IED threat in the Chandni Chowk area in New Delhi, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (PTI)

This is the fourth IED to be found in northern India in the last four days, with three similar devices found and diffused in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal, Bandipora and Baramulla districts.

While authorities have not linked the IED recovery to the terror plot warning, the timing of the incidents has raised concern.

In Punjab, an IED was found in a suspicious bag near the Rayya police post in Amritsar on Friday. Police said the bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot and the IED was diffused.

"A suspicious bag was spotted close to the police chowk. Immediately, the bomb disposal squad was called, and they confirmed it as an IED. Later, as per the protocol, it was diffused," SSP Sohail Qasim Mir told India Today.

Another IED was found at Safapora in Kashmir's Ganderbal district, also on Saturday. The bomb detection squad (BDS) of the army and police detected the IED and defused it within hours.

The IED found in Ganderbal is the third such device which was diffused in North Kashmir within days. One was found and diffused in Bandipora on Thursday, and another was diffused in Pattan, Baramulla.

Delhi on high alert due to the Lashkar plot input These IEDs have been found at a time when the national capital Delhi is in a state of high alert as of Saturday, February 21, following specific intelligence reports regarding terror attacks being planned by Pakistan-based banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The threat is centred around religious sites, with a temple in the Chandni Chowk area near the iconic Red Fort identified as a potential target.

The terror outfit is allegedly seeking to "avenge" a suicide bombing that occurred on February 6 at a Shia mosque in Pakistan’s capital city, Islamabad, news agencies cited sources as saying. That blast claimed at least 31 lives.

Pakistan has previously implied external involvement in the Islamabad blast, a claim India has categorically dismissed. In a statement released earlier this month, India noted, “It is unfortunate that, instead of seriously addressing the problems plaguing its social fabric, Pakistan should choose to delude itself by blaming others for its home-grown ills. India rejects any and every such allegation, which is as baseless as it is pointless”.

Specific threats of IED attacks Intelligence sources have provided specific details about the potential strike. At least two senior Delhi Police officers, speaking on condition of anonymity, reportedly said the first set of inputs regarding these threats was received before the Republic Day celebrations.

While those initial inputs were later assessed, new specific intelligence received on Saturday suggests an IED attack is being plotted.