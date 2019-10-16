e-paper
If BJP wins Jabhua bypolls, Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be CM: MP leader

If BJP loses the seat in the by-poll its strength in the 230-seat state assembly will be reduced to 108 whereas Congress would touch the halfway mark of 115 which is just two seats short of majority mark of 116.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2019 11:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
Neither BJP will win the by-poll nor BJP will have a majority in the state assembly, said Narendra Saluja, Congress spokesperson.
Neither BJP will win the by-poll nor BJP will have a majority in the state assembly, said Narendra Saluja, Congress spokesperson.(PTI Photo)
         

The leader of opposition in Madhya Pradesh assembly on Tuesday urged voters in Jabhua (ST) constituency to ensure Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory so that Shivraj Singh Chouhan can become chief minister.

“If people elect BJP candidate Bhanu Bhuria former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would again take oath as the CM after Diwali,” Gopal Bhargava said while addressing an election meeting in Jabhua.

Congress veteran Kantilal Bhuria is contesting against Bhanu Bhuria in the by-poll necessitated after Guman Singh Domar was elected to the Lok Sabha.

Bhargava’s statement came days after BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayavargiya said in Jhabua that if the BJP candidate won the Congress government in the state will topple.

If BJP loses the seat in the by-poll its strength in the 230-seat state assembly will be reduced to 108 whereas Congress would touch the halfway mark of 115 which is just two seats short of majority mark of 116.

“Gopal Bhargava knows well that Chouhan is dreaming of becoming CM of Madhya Pradesh again. That’s why he made a fun of him in public. Bhargava knows well that neither BJP will win the by-poll nor BJP will have a majority in the state assembly,” said Narendra Saluja, Congress spokesperson.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 11:15 IST

