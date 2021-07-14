'If Covid appropriate behaviour not maintained...': MHA sends advisory to states

The Union home ministry on Wednesday issued advisory to states and union territories over "blatant violation" of Covid-19 norms, saying there is a need to "guard ourselves against complacency and laxity, which has crept in as positivity has declined".

It also asked states to make officers personally responsible for any laxity in strict enforcement of Covid appropriate behaviour.

“If the norms of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are not maintained at any establishment/premises/markets etc, such places shall be liable for the re-imposition of restrictions, for containing the spread of Covid-19 and the defaulters shall also be liable for action under the relevant laws,” the advisory sent by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

It said that people have been found violating the Covid-19 norms in several parts of the country, especially in public transport and at hill stations. "Massive crowds are also thronging the market places, violating the norms of social distancing," the ministry said.

It also said that the increase in R-Factor (reproduction number which indicates the speed at which infection is spreading) in some of the states, is a matter of concern.