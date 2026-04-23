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‘If Didi had given money’: ‘Remorseless’ accused on raping, killing IRS officer's daughter in Delhi

The accused told the cops in the case that he had gone to the house “just to ask for money”. He also allegedly said that the rape and murder “just happened”.

Updated on: Apr 23, 2026 04:21 pm IST
Written by Shivam Pratap Singh
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More shocking details are emerging in the horrific case of the alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in South Delhi's Kailash Hills area.

Delhi Police officials and forensic team members are seen at a residence in Kailash Hills, Amar Colony area, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official was found dead.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

The victim, an IIT graduate who had been preparing for the civil services examination, was found by her parents when they returned from the gym at around 8 am on Wednesday. Her father is a civil servant; her mother, a dentist. Her brother, 25, lives and works in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Police arrested a 23-year-old former household employee, identified as Rahul Meena, who allegedly strangled the victim with a mobile charger cable. The arrest was made from a Dwarka hotel within hours of the crime.

According to police sources quoted in an ANI report, the accused has told the investigators in the case that he had gone to the house “just to ask for money”. He also allegedly said that the rape and murder “just happened”.

According to the officer, the victim's 55-year-old father told them that the suspect had been employed by the family for roughly 10 months before being dismissed two months ago for his habit of borrowing small sums from neighbours.

Another alleged rape

According to police officials aware of the case details, Delhi cops found out about the other alleged rape when they reached Alwar to arrest him. Officials said Meena had travelled overnight to Delhi in a hired van and then came straight to the house.

When a Delhi Police team reached Alwar on Wednesday morning, they were informed that the police had received a complaint around 10 pm on Tuesday from a woman - the wife of one of Meena's acquaintances - alleging that he had raped her that night.

 
south delhi delhi rape murder crime
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Home / India News / ‘If Didi had given money’: ‘Remorseless’ accused on raping, killing IRS officer's daughter in Delhi
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