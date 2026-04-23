‘If Didi had given money’: ‘Remorseless’ accused on raping, killing IRS officer's daughter in Delhi

More shocking details are emerging in the horrific case of the alleged rape and murder of a 22-year-old daughter of an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer in South Delhi's Kailash Hills area.

Delhi Police officials and forensic team members are seen at a residence in Kailash Hills, Amar Colony area, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, after the daughter of a senior Indian Revenue Service (IRS) official was found dead.(Sanjeev Verma/Hindustan Times)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The victim, an IIT graduate who had been preparing for the civil services examination, was found by her parents when they returned from the gym at around 8 am on Wednesday. Her father is a civil servant; her mother, a dentist. Her brother, 25, lives and works in Maharashtra's Mumbai.

Police arrested a 23-year-old former household employee, identified as Rahul Meena, who allegedly strangled the victim with a mobile charger cable. The arrest was made from a Dwarka hotel within hours of the crime.

According to police sources quoted in an ANI report, the accused has told the investigators in the case that he had gone to the house “just to ask for money”. He also allegedly said that the rape and murder “just happened”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused reportedly told the police, "If Didi had given the money, this would not have happened," in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning, ANI reported. According to the police, the 23-year-old has shown no remorse for the alleged crime. Accused sent to 4-day police custody {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused reportedly told the police, "If Didi had given the money, this would not have happened," in a matter-of-fact manner during questioning, ANI reported. According to the police, the 23-year-old has shown no remorse for the alleged crime. Accused sent to 4-day police custody {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Thursday, a Delhi court sent Rahul Meena to police custody for four days. Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking four days of custodial interrogation of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, on Thursday, a Delhi court sent Rahul Meena to police custody for four days. Chief Judicial Magistrate Deepika Thakaran allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking four days of custodial interrogation of the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said the custody is crucial to reconstruct the sequence of events, verify digital and forensic evidence, and establish the full motive behind the crime. During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that the motive behind the rape-murder-robbery may also be "revenge or a grudge he was holding against the family for letting him go, but we will ascertain that after detailed questioning," an officer told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the custody is crucial to reconstruct the sequence of events, verify digital and forensic evidence, and establish the full motive behind the crime. During preliminary interrogation, it emerged that the motive behind the rape-murder-robbery may also be "revenge or a grudge he was holding against the family for letting him go, but we will ascertain that after detailed questioning," an officer told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the officer, the victim's 55-year-old father told them that the suspect had been employed by the family for roughly 10 months before being dismissed two months ago for his habit of borrowing small sums from neighbours.

Another alleged rape

According to police officials aware of the case details, Delhi cops found out about the other alleged rape when they reached Alwar to arrest him. Officials said Meena had travelled overnight to Delhi in a hired van and then came straight to the house.

When a Delhi Police team reached Alwar on Wednesday morning, they were informed that the police had received a complaint around 10 pm on Tuesday from a woman - the wife of one of Meena's acquaintances - alleging that he had raped her that night.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON