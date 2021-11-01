'If he repeats it, then...': MP minister's latest warning to Sabyasachi after he withdraws mangalsutra ad

Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday warned of "direct action" against the Sabyasachi Mukherjee, a day after the fashion designer withdrew his Manglasutra campaign, which drew a major backlash from some people in the country, including the minister. “Sabyasachi Mukherjee has withdrawn the objectionable advertisement after my post. If he repeats such a thing, then direct action will be taken. No warning will be given,” Mishra said, according to news agency ANI.

“I appeal to him and those like him to not hurt sentiments of people,” Mishra added.

Sabyasachi said on Sunday he “was deeply saddened" that the advertisement offended a section of the society as he withdrew the campaign featuring models in intimate poses with a mangalsutra on. "In the context of making heritage and culture a dynamic conversation, the Mangalsutra campaign aimed to talk about inclusivity and empowerment," Sabyasachi said on Sunday.

"The campaign was intended as a celebration," he added as he clarified his position.on his ad on the mangalsutra, which is a traditional necklace worn by married Hindu women in India.

Following the launch of the campaign, the designer known for his exquisite designs faced flak on social media platforms as well as from a section of politicians from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the advertisement.

As Mishra, who is also a BJP leader and a member of the legislative assembly from Datia constituency, also appealed to Sabyasachi and his likes to "not hurt sentiments of people."

The latest row comes after a series of advertisements by various other brands also faced similar backlash and the companies were forced to withdraw their ad campaigns.

Last week, FMCG major and wellness firm Dabur India withdrew its advertisement on the festival of Karva Chauth showing a lesbian couple celebrating in the campaign of its Fem Creme bleach and issued an unconditional apology. Dabur also faced backlash on social media platforms and also from the MP home minister, who also issued an ultimatum against the company.

Before this, Fabindia was forced to rename its apparel collection 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' due to the use of Urdu words usage. The campaign was launched ahead of the Diwali festival.

In September, a campaign promoting gender equality with respect to the 'kanyadaan' marriage tradition, was targeted on social media for hurting Hindu sentiments. The ad had featured actor Alia Bhatt is seen questioning the old tradition of 'kanyadaan' in the video ad.

Last year as well, jewellery brand Tanishq faced a backlash against an advertisement that showed an interfaith couple at a baby shower organised for the Hindu bride by her Muslim in-laws.

(With agency inputs)