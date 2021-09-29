'If he's still not happy, he can never be': Punjab Congress leader on Sidhu

A day after former cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned as the chief of Punjab Congress, party leader Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj said it doesn't affect their prospects to win the election.

“One man (Navjot Singh Sidhu) leaving or joining the party doesn't affect our prospects to win the election. The Congress will form the govt again,” Kamboj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Wednesday.

The Congress leader termed Sidhu's action as betrayal towards the party. “What he did is no less than betrayal,” Kamboj remarked.

Sidhu sent his resignation to the party's national chief Sonia Gandhi stating that he will continue to serve the Congress. "The collapse of a man's character stems from the compromise corner, I can never compromise on Punjab's future and the agenda for the welfare of Punjab. Therefore, I hereby resign as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee," Sidhu said in his letter sent to Gandhi.