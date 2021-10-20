‘If he wants to eat crow’: Harish Rawat reacts to Amarinder Singh's new party announcement

Congress leader and Punjab Congress in-charge Harish Rawat on Wednesday reacted to Amarinder Singh's decision of floating a new political party, which might be open to seat arrangement with the BJP, and said if the Captain wants to eat crow and go with the BJP, he can, ANI reported. Asserting that the decision will not hurt the Congress in Punjab and will actually divide the votes of Congress's rivals in the state, Harish Rawat said, "Our votes will depend on the performance of the Channi government. The way Channi has started, it has created a good impression before Punjab and the entire nation."

Talking on Amarinder Singh, Rawat said, "Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' and was connected to Congress' traditions for long. If he wants to go, he should."

"Who can forgive BJP that has kept farmers at the borders for 10 months? Can Punjab forgive them for the manner in which farmers' agitation has been dealt with? His statement is really shocking. It seems he has killed the 'secular Amarinder' within him," Rawat said.

Following an acrimonious episode with the Congress after his resignation from the post of the chief minister, Amarinder Singh on Tuesday announced that he will soon float his own political party. He also said if the farmers' issue is revolved, then he is hopeful of a seat arrangement with the BJP.

"The battle for Punjab's future is on. Will soon announce the launch of my own political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people, including our farmers who've been fighting for their survival for over a year," Singh said Tuesday.

Amarinder Singh had earlier announced he would quit the Congress. His meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah which the Captain said was to discuss the farmers' protest also raised speculation whether the Captain was planning to join the BJP. At that time Amarinder Singh clarified that he would not join the BJP.

The farmers' issue for which the Captain has been raising his voice stands in the way of Captain supporting the BJP or Captain's proposed new party coming to a seat-sharing agreement with the BJP.

Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhjinder S Randhawa said, "Captain Amarinder Singh has destroyed himself by announcing a seat arrangement with BJP, whom he has always abused. BJP should hold an enquiry on Amarinder Singh over his whereabouts after the resignation in 1984 and his relation with Pakistan."

"There must be some pressure on him. Many cases have been filed against him and his children. We have no fear of Amarinder's decision," the deputy CM said.