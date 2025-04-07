If high command wants, DKS will step down as state chief: Congress MLA

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar will relinquish his post as state Congress president if the party high command chooses to appoint a new leader, Congress MLA from Magadi HC Balakrishna said on Sunday. Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar will relinquish his post as state Congress president if the party high command chooses to appoint a new leader, Congress MLA from Magadi HC Balakrishna said. (ANI)

“The high command will take the final decision on the change of KPCC president. Our leader (DK Shivakumar) has also agreed to it and is ready to step down as president. If the high command identifies a suitable person, we will also welcome him,” Balakrishna said in Lakshmipur taluk, responding to questions from reporters.

Rejecting speculation that Shivakumar placed conditions on stepping down, Balakrishna said: “The media is creating the idea that our leader Shivakumar will leave the post of president by imposing conditions. If the high command asks him to leave the post of president, he is ready to do so.”

Balakrishna’s remarks come amid speculations over a possible revamp of the party’s state leadership. While no official decision has been announced, several senior leaders have reportedly been lobbying for a change, arguing that Shivakumar’s dual responsibilities as deputy CM and KPCC chief may hamper the party’s preparations for the upcoming BBMP and local body elections, according to a senior leader familiar with the matter.

Meanwhile, the Congress leaders have been discussing the names of leaders for the four vacant Legislative Council seats.

“Already, two rounds of discussions have been held on the selection of council candidates. Further discussions are required,” Shivakumar said, adding that the proposals are currently under consideration by the Congress leadership in Delhi.

Behind the scenes, senior ministers including KN Rajanna, MB Patil, and Satish Jarkiholi are reportedly pushing for a new KPCC president, contending that the party needs a leader who can devote undivided attention to the development of the organisation, the senior leader quoted above said.

“Top leaders in Delhi are wary of making any risky moves right now. With the Congress holding power in only a handful of states, Karnataka stands out as both a political asset and a governance model, primarily due to its welfare initiatives. Any disruption in the current setup could be misread and potentially derail gains made elsewhere,” said another senior party leader.

“Several names have emerged as possible successors, although no formal discussions have taken place. Former KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao is among the names reportedly backed by the Siddaramaiah camp. PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi and forest minister Eshwar Khandre are also being mentioned, though both have denied initiating any moves,” the leader said.

Reiterating his willingness to follow the party’s direction, the deputy CM on Friday said: “I will do what the party says. I have done a lot of work in the past five years. Whatever is good for the party, let it happen. The party is more important than an individual.”