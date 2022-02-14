If Hijab is obscene, then khaki shorts worn by Gadkari should also be banned: Cong MP

The Karnataka Hijab row continues to trigger political storm. Congress MP Ajoy Kumar on Monday dragged in Union minister Nitin Gadkari over khaki shorts worn by him during an event organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, news agency ANI reported.

"If there is a problem with wearing hijabs, then khaki shorts (RSS uniform) worn by union minister Nitin Gadkari should also be banned as it is obscene," news agency quoted Kumar.

Reiterating Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's stand that girls can wear whatever they want, the Congress leader asserted everyone should have that kind of freedom.

#WATCH | Speaking on #HijabRow, Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, in Agartala, said, "Every rule is only for girls. The khaki half pant (RSS uniform) that Gadkari Ji wears should also be banned because that is also obscene. But we don't ask Gadkari Ji not to wear it." (13.02) pic.twitter.com/0PVPuY9BvE — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2022

Karnataka has been embroiled in a controversy over the wearing of hijabs by students in schools and colleges. The protests began in the southern state in January this year when a group of students of a college in the Udupi district alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

Asserting their right to exercise religious freedom, many students protested.

The matter has reached the Karnataka High Court which has restrained the students from wearing hijabs to educational institutions till the time the issue is pending with the court.

The court has also urged the student community to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

Earlier in the day, the court adjourned the hearing to February 15.