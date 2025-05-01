Menu Explore
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Khalistani separatist, posts controversial video after Pahalgam attack

ByHT News Desk
May 01, 2025 05:26 PM IST

The 'Sikhs For Justice' leader also claimed that Punjabis on the Indian side of the border 'would serve langar' to the Pakistani army in the event of the war.

Pro-Khalistan separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu has called on the Sikh soldiers in the Indian army not to fight for the country if India goes to war with Pakistan.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has asked the Sikh soldiers of the Indian army not to fight Pakistan.(REUTERS)
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has asked the Sikh soldiers of the Indian army not to fight Pakistan.(REUTERS)

The ‘Sikhs For Justice’ leader also claimed that Punjabis on the Indian side of the border ‘would serve langar’ to the Pakistani army in the event of the war.

"If India attacks Pakistan, then it will be the final war for India and Modi. The Punjabis on the Indian side would serve langar for the Pakistani army,” Pannu said in a video message, the Dawn reported.

In his message to the Sikh soldiers, Pannu said that Pakistan wasn't the enemy but a friendly state which would be ‘our neighbour once we liberate Punjab’.

‘Now is the time to say no to Narendra Modi’s jingoistic war. Do not fight against Pakistan. Pakistan is not your enemy. Pakistan will be and is a friendly country for the Sikh people and for Khalistan. Once we liberate Punjab, Pakistan will be our neighbour," the separatist added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack

Tensions have been high between India and Pakistan since last week's deadly Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people in the Jammu and Kashmir resort town, including 25 Indians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given full operational freedom to the Indian armed forces to choose the time, target, and mode of the country's response to the cowardly attack. It is in this backdrop that Gurpatwant Singh Pannu seems to be trying to rile up the Sikh soldiers. His claims about the Sikhs and Punjabis, though, are unfounded and a desperate measure.

Several Pakistani ministers have claimed that a military action from India was imminent. The Pakistani stock market crashed on Wednesday amid such reports although the Indian side hasn't reacted to them.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
