'If Modi, Nawaz Sharif can…': Sanjay Raut on Ajit secretly meeting Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar met rebel nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar behind closed doors in Pune on Saturday, triggering speculations of another twist in the plot. Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said if Nawaz Sharif and Narendra Modi can meet, then the Pawars can also hold meetings. "Jokes apart, Sharad Pawar is expected to clear his stand in a few days. Sharad Pawar might have told Ajit Pawar to come back to Maha Vikas Aghadi like he did after the early morning swearing-in (2019 with Fadnavis as CM). Anything can happen in politics," Sanjay Raut said downplaying the secret meeting. Sharad Pawar might have asked Ajit to join the third meeting of the INDIA bloc to be held in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1, Sanjay Raut said.

Closed-door meeting between Pawars at industrialist's house

Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar met at an industrialist's house in Pune on Saturday. Jayant Patil was also present at the closed-door meeting.

Ajit Pawar met Sharad Pawar at the house of industrialist Atul Chordia. Both the Pawars were in Pune for public functions. Ajit Pawar reportedly left his official convoy at the government guest house and he took a different car to avoid media glare. Jayant Patil was also present at the closed-door meeting.

Over a month ago, Ajit Pawar and NCP MLAs supporting him joined the BJP government of Maharashtra and Ajit Pawar became the deputy chief minister. The Pawar versus Pawar struggle, however, died down with doubts cropping up over Sharad Pawar's future plan of action. While the senior Pawar is playing a crucial role in the opposition's bloc INDIA, he recently came under criticism for sharing the stage with PM Modi.

This is not the first meeting between the uncle-nephew following the split, but this comes in the background of Sharad Pawar not taking any action against Ajit Pawar for the rebellion – as promised. The question as to which faction is the real NCP remains unsettled after a month.

Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil who joined hands with the BJP reiterated that NCP remains one and undivided and since the split they have been trying to convince Sharad Pawar to support the BJP government in Maharashtra.

