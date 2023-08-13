Speculation intensifies as Pawar and Ajit hold secret meet in Pune

Mumbai: A closed-door meeting between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his rebel nephew Ajit Pawar in Pune has once again fuelled speculation about the future moves of the uncle-nephew duo. Lasting for over three and a half hours, the meet has led to raised eyebrows in political circles, as Pawar is about to resume his public rallies to connect with his support base. Further fuelling the speculation is the fact that Jayant Patil, who is reportedly in touch with Ajit and BJP leaders for a possible switch to their side, was also present. According to leaders from both factions, attempts are being made by Ajit and his colleagues to convince Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led NDA. (Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Ajit, who was in Pune for the inauguration of the Chandni Chowk bridge till 1 pm, then headed to industrialist Atul Chordia’s Koregaon Park house where the meeting was held. The senior Pawar, who was at a public function in Vasantdada Sugar Institute, left it halfway along with Patil and proceeded to Chordia’s house. The meeting went on till 4.45 pm until Pawar left to attend another function. However, Ajit and Jayant Patil were at the house till 6.30 pm and reportedly continued the meeting.

To avoid the media glare, Ajit had left his official convoy at the government guest house. Before leaving Chordia’s residence 15 minutes before Jayant Patil, he sent his official car out of the gate well ahead of his exit by another car. Visuals from Marathi television channels suggest that in its haste to leave the scene, the car bumped into the iron gate.

“The meeting was a closed-door one between the three leaders, where they are believed to have discussed very serious issues that could have ramifications on state politics in coming days,” a senior NCP leader said.

The meeting happened against the backdrop of the sudden silence by Pawar after rebel MLAs led by Ajit met him twice post the split in the party. After the split on July 2, Pawar and Ajit faction leaders were in a bitter war of words. Ajit even publicly asked Pawar when he would retire from politics. However, both factions stopped attacking each other after Ajit and his legislators met Pawar twice in Mumbai last month, and requested the senior Pawar “to keep the party united”.

According to leaders from both factions, attempts are being made by Ajit and his colleagues to convince Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led NDA. Significantly, there have been speculations that Jayant Patil is in touch with the Ajit faction as well as the BJP, and met union home minister Amit Shah during the latter’s Pune visit last week. Patil denied this, saying he was in Mumbai and had participated in meetings with Pawar.

The uncle-nephew meeting evoked mixed reactions from political parties, with the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena trying to avoid any direct comment on it. “It could be a personal, family meeting, as both the Pawars were in Pune,” said Amol Mitkari, an MLC from the Ajit faction. “There is no need to view it politically.”

BJP legislator Atul Bhatkhalkar said, “Our stand is clear. Whoever joins us by snapping ties with the corrupt Congress is welcomed into the NDA. Why Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar met in Pune is their lookout.”

Leader of the opposition and Congressman Vijay Wadettiwar said that the senior Pawar had cleared his stand by announcing that he would not go with the BJP. “Pawar saheb and Rahul ji met recently, and Pawar clarified that at no cost would he join the BJP,” he said. “Against the backdrop of the recent speech by Supriya Sule in the Lok Sabha and Pawar saheb’s statement, there is no question of his joining the NDA.”

Shiv Sena (UBT), on the other hand, said that such meetings created confusion among party workers. “Pawarsaheb has clarified time and again that he will not join the BJP,” said Ambadas Danve, leader of the opposition in the legislative council. “But such meetings certainly lead to confusion among people, workers and leaders.”

Sachin Ahir, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, said, “It is not clear if it was a political, social, personal or formal meeting. They are a family and there is nothing wrong if they meet, but then the question arises of why they did not meet openly.”

Pawar senior, Ajit, and Patil neither confirmed the meeting nor disclosed what had transpired at Chordia’s residence. Chordia, with interests in real estate and hospitality among other things, had initially maintained that no such meeting took place and later refused to answer calls. Sources said the meeting between Ajit and Sharad Pawar did discuss the possible switching of sides by Jayant Patil.

Will continue work for opposition unity: Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he will continue work to unite the opposition parties. Addressing ‘Sambhaji Brigade Cadre Conclave’ in Pune in the evening, Pawar said they want to unite the country to bring a change and thus formed a coalition named I.N.D.I.A. “Our endeavour is to make the country strong. Those who believe in this should come together and form a united coalition that can bring change through democratic process,” he said.

