‘If not in India…’: MP minister on students fined for chanting Hanuman Chalisa

  • Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said the government has order the college to not impose any fine on the students who chanted Hanuman Chalisa in college hostel.
Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra. (Twitter/drnarottammisra)
Published on Jul 08, 2022 02:16 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Madhya Pradesh minister Narottam Mishra on Friday assured that no fine will be imposed on the students of an engineering college for collectively chanting Hanuman Chalisa in hostel room. Some students of Vellore Institute of Technology, Bhopal, had reportedly gathered in a hostel room and chanted the Hindu devotional hymn, prompting others to complaint about the noise.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the management acted upon the complaint and imposed 5,000 each on seven students who found to be leading the group. The report sparked outrage on social media as users asked whether it chanting Hanuman Chalisa in college hostel a “criminal offence”.

Reacting to the reports, Mishra said the government has informed the college that no fine will be imposed on those students, reported news agency ANI. He also underlined that the issue is not “what was being presented”, saying he has ordered the collector to probe the matter.

“No fine will be imposed, we've informed them (college). If Hanuman Chalisa is not chanted in Hindustan, there where?... We can make students understand...,” ANI quoted Madhya Pradesh minister as saying.

“The issue is not what's being presented. Other students had complained due to the noise after Hanuman Chalisa was chanted (by seven students). I have ordered the Collector to probe it,” Mishra added.

    HT News Desk

narottam mishra madhya pradesh
