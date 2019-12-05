e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 05, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

‘If there is slowdown, why are there traffic jams?’ BJP leader in Parliament

The government had recently termed the slowdown in automobile sector as cyclical, and said it is taking various steps including release of funds worth Rs 70,000 crore to PSU banks to help the sector.

india Updated: Dec 05, 2019 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government has taken steps to help the automobile sector.
The government has taken steps to help the automobile sector.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
         

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader doesn’t believe that there is a slowdown in the automobile sector. According to Virendra Singh Mast, BJP MP from Ballia, it’s just a way to defame his party’s government at the Centre.

“To defame the nation and government people are saying that the automobile sector has slowed down. If there is a decline in automobile sales then why are there traffic jams on the roads?” Mast said in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

The government had recently termed the slowdown in automobile sector as cyclical, and said it is taking various steps including release of funds worth Rs 70,000 crore to PSU banks to help the sector.

“There is a cyclical slowdown across sectors including automotive sector since last few months. But the festival season demand has shown year-on-year growth of 0.3% in the passenger vehicle segment,” Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Prakash Javadekar said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha last month.

Elaborating on the steps being taken to help the sector, Javadekar said the government as a policy maker always attempts to keep and improve momentum of the economy through a package of measures for comprehensive and continued development of the auto sector as and when required.

He said the government has taken steps like reduction in corporate tax to 22 per cent, continuation of registration of internal combustion engine vehicles in future.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed year-on-year decline in wholesales for almost an year till September this year. The sales increased marginally by 0.28 per cent in October, driven by festive boost.

tags
top news
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Violated bail conditions on very first day’: Javadekar on Chidambaram
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
‘Divisive’: BSP chief Mayawati shreds Citizenship Bill’s ‘current form’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
After Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister Ashwini Choubey says ‘never tasted onion’
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
‘He is a good player but...’: Former Pak all-rounder makes big Kohli claim
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
IAF chief RKS Bhadauria safe after Pearl Harbor shooting incident
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Electric eel lights up Christmas tree in aquarium. Watch mesmerising video
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
Teacher shot three times in front of her five-year-old daughter in Mohali
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
WorldView | Finland launches drive to attract Indian professionals
trending topics
HTLS 2019Sabarimala verdictP ChidambaramNirav ModiAlia BhattNeha KakkarKangana RanautiPhone 11 proJEE Mains admit card

don't miss

latest news

India News