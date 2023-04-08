'If this is his stand...': Who said what on Sharad Pawar's Adani statement

Maharashtra's leader of opposition NCP's Ajit Pawar on Saturday commented on Sharad Pawar's statement on Adani in an interview with the NDTV, and said he too watched the interview and if this is what Sharad Pawar stands for (against JPC demand into Adani issue), then that is the stand of the party too. "He is our top leader and if he took a stand on some topic, then we shall not again discuss that," Ajit Pawar said. Read | ‘True that my party supports JPC...:’ Sharad Pawar clarifies Adani remark

Sharad Pawar (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

Sharad Pawar's statement in support of Adani led to speculations that some major developments might be brewing. The Congress said NCP has officially supported the JPC demand and what Sharad Pawar said might be his personal view.

Here are the latest updates on the issue

1. After Sharad Pawar's statement, there were reports that Ajit Pawar was not reachable. On Saturday, Ajit Pawar said he was not well and that's why he was not reachable.

2. Sharad Pawar himself clarified his comment on Saturday and said that he is in favour of a Supreme Court-monitored committee and not a JPC as in a JPC, the ruling party will have the maximum number of members.

3. Uddhav Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Sharad Pawar's statement will not impact the opposition unity.

4. Congress leader Ashok Chavan said the statement is unlikely to make any difference to the opposition unity in the 2024 elections. "But if the opposition takes a decision on any issue unitedly, then all opposition parties and their leaders should show solidarity to that."

5. Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said what Sharad Pawar said is his personal opinion.

6. Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said the opposition must heed Sharad Pawar's words.

What Sharad Pawar said

Sharad Pawar said the Hindenburg report seemed to be targetted. "....Someone gave a statement, and it created uproar in the country. Such statements were given earlier too, which created ruckus. But the importance given to the issue this time was out of proportion. There was a need to think who raised the issue (gave report). We had not heard the name who gave the statement. What is the background?. When such issues are raised, they create uproar in the country, the cost is borne ....how it impacts the economy. We can't ignore such things, and it seems (it) was targeted," Pawar said.

'Didn't say Adani, Ambani can't be criticised'

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar said he did not say in the interview that Adani and Ambani can't be criticised. He said one must consider their contribution to the country as well.

