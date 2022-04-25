Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ‘If you resort to Dadagiri…': Uddhav Thackeray warns amid 'Hanuman Chalisa' row
india news

‘If you resort to Dadagiri…': Uddhav Thackeray warns amid 'Hanuman Chalisa' row

The Shiv Sena chief has also said he will address a public meeting soon to give a “befitting reply to his detractors.”
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Apr 25, 2022 11:46 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday issued a warning over the raging Hanuman Chalisa row, saying reciting it is not a problem but “dadagiri will not be tolerated”. “It's being said that we have ignored Hindutva. Is Hindutva a dhoti or what? Our Hindutva is 'Gada Dhari' like Lord Hanuman's Gada. If you want to recite Hanuman Chalisa, call and come home. But if you resort to 'Dadagiri' we know how to crumble it,” Thakeray targetted the BJP without naming it.

He further said, “Those who are teaching me Hindutva should ask themselves about their contribution to the cause of Hindutva. You (BJP) were hiding in a rat hole when Babri (Masjid) was demolished.”

Also read: 'If it has guts...': Fadnavis dares MVA government over 'Hanuman Chalisa'

The Hanuman Chalisa row took a major turn after Amravati MP-MLA couple Navneet and Ravi Rana were detained on Saturday over allegedly inciting the public after they gave a warning to Thackeray that they will chant Hanuman Chalisa outside his Bandra home - ‘Matoshree’. The couple, after being arrested, have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

The duo has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Bombay Police Act for allegedly promoting enmity between different groups. Later, in a second FIR, they were also slapped with a sedition charge.

Also read: Hanuman Chalisa row: Maharashtra MP-MLA couple go to HC for cancellation of FIRs

On Monday, Navneet Rana wrote a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, lashing out at the Maharashtra government over the arrest. “It's my honest and bona fide belief that Shiv Sena under Uddhav Thackeray completely strayed from its avowed Hindutva principles for obvious reasons since it wanted to betray public mandate and form a post-poll alliance with Congress and NCP,” she mentioned.

(With inputs from agencies)

