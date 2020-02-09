If you want to work for India, work for Hindus: RSS’ Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi

india

Updated: Feb 09, 2020 09:44 IST

Those who want to work for the ‘Idea of Bharat (India)’ will have to work for Hindus, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi said claiming Hindus are the “core of this nation”.

Joshi is in Goa to speak at a two-day conclave on ‘Vishwaguru Bharat - An RSS perspective, which is advertised as an effort to disseminate RSS’ vision for the nation.

“India cannot be separated from Hindus. If India is still ‘living’ the reason is Hindus. At the core of this nation is Hindus, and whoever wants to work in this country, he will have to work for the Hindu community,” Joshi said.

“He will have to work for Hindus, he will have to work taking along Hindu community and also strengthen the Hindu community and create awareness of the Hindu samaj,” he said.

Joshi pointed out that it didn’t mean working against any other community but rather working primarily for Hindus.

Speaking at the event attended by Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, who escorted Joshi into the auditorium, as well as the BJP’s top brass in the state, the RSS leader said it is Hindus who hailed from a great civilisation and were witness to the “ups and downs of India.”

“India will never end. It’s probably the only nation which has seen so much oppression… it has always still risen. In fact, India was from eternity and it will remain for eternity. In that sense Hindu samaj will never die,” Joshi said.

“And we have a role and responsibility to teach and educate this to the world. There are beliefs and few communities where people say theirs is the only path. We have to now say, your path is one, but so is our path,” he said.

India, Joshi said, has a duty to teach the world to walk on the path of samanvay or integration. And, there is “no one besides India and besides Hindus” who can do it.

“When the world will accept this ideology then all the issues of the world would be solved. It is the duty of India to take the world on that path he told the audience,” Joshi added while calling on the audience to ensure that the ‘idea of Bharat’ is disseminated.

“You cannot always rely on the government. The onus is now on us,” he added.