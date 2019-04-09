IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap shifted after Election Commission order

The Election Commission of India has directed the Punjab government to divest IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh of his charge as inspector general of police (crime), and the additional charge of organised crime control unit (OCCU) for “violating” the model code of conduct.

In a communication sent to the Punjab chief secretary, the EC wrote that it had received a complaint from SAD leader Naresh Gujral against the IPS officer. Gujral, a Rajya Sabha MP, had stated that the latter had given a “politically motivated” interview to a TV channel on March 18- 19.

Following the directions of the EC, the Punjab government has posted Kunwar as inspector general of counter intelligence (Amritsar).

Kunwar is a member of the special investigation team probing the 2015 police firing incidents. Whether the EC order will change this or not, it was unclear. “The matter was examined and it was found that the officer gave politically motivated interview to a TV channel on March 18 and 19 about ongoing investigation by SIT and made certain political comments. It has also been observed that the contents of the part of the interview has political connotations and the potential to show certain political leaders in poor light. The officer also mentioned the name of leaders of SAD which is clearly in violation of poll code,” read the EC letter.

A notice has also been issued to the IG to explain his position and the EC has warned him against making comments related to the SIT probe, officials said. “The commission has therefore decided that Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, IGP, (member SIT) shall be immediately relieved from his present post and shall not be given any post related to conduct of elections,” says the EC letter.

The commission also directed that action may be initiated against the IPS officer for the “lapse /violation”.

The SAD had filed a complaint against the IPS officer, alleging he was working at the behest of the Congress to target Akalis. The party wanted Kunwar to be shifted out of the state till elections are over. The Punjab government told the EC that the SIT was functioning independently.

First Published: Apr 09, 2019 02:53 IST