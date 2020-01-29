Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC

india

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:06 IST

Islamic texts do not prohibit entry of women into mosques and all fatwas that contradict this tenet should be ignored, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.

The Muslim Personal Law Board said Muslim women were free to enter a mosque for prayers but underlined that it was not obligatory on women, unlike men, to offer Friday prayers in congregation.

The Board’s affidavit came on a petition filed by a Maharashtra-based Muslim couple who asked the top court to declare prohibition on entry of women into mosques as illegal and unconstitutional.

“.. such practices are not only repugnant to the basic dignity of a woman as an individual but is also violative of the fundamental rights,” the petition had said.

The petition argued that women could only offer prayers at mosques of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations but were barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni denomination. And even if they are allowed, there are separate entrances and enclosures for them to worship.

The petition had drawn on the top court’s Sabarimala verdict that ruled that religion could not be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women.