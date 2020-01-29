e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC

Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC

The Muslim Personal Law Board said Muslim women were free to enter a mosque for prayers but underlined that it was not obligatory on women, unlike men, to offer Friday prayers in congregation.

india Updated: Jan 29, 2020 19:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The petition argued that women could only offer prayers at mosques of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations but were barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni denomination. (PTI photo)
The petition argued that women could only offer prayers at mosques of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations but were barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni denomination. (PTI photo)
         

Islamic texts do not prohibit entry of women into mosques and all fatwas that contradict this tenet should be ignored, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board has told the Supreme Court in an affidavit.

The Muslim Personal Law Board said Muslim women were free to enter a mosque for prayers but underlined that it was not obligatory on women, unlike men, to offer Friday prayers in congregation.

The Board’s affidavit came on a petition filed by a Maharashtra-based Muslim couple who asked the top court to declare prohibition on entry of women into mosques as illegal and unconstitutional.

“.. such practices are not only repugnant to the basic dignity of a woman as an individual but is also violative of the fundamental rights,” the petition had said.

The petition argued that women could only offer prayers at mosques of the Jamaat-e-Islami and Mujahid denominations but were barred from mosques under the predominant Sunni denomination. And even if they are allowed, there are separate entrances and enclosures for them to worship.

The petition had drawn on the top court’s Sabarimala verdict that ruled that religion could not be used as cover to deny rights of worship to women.

tags
top news
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC
Ignore fatwa, Islamic texts permit entry of women to mosques, Muslim board to SC
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
Nitish Kumar expels Prashant Kishor, Pavan K Varma from party after showdown
How the Coronavirus outbreak may impact the tech world
How the Coronavirus outbreak may impact the tech world
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news