IIC appoints two new life trustees to its Board of Trustees

The India International Centre (IIC) appointed two new life trustees Meenakshi Gopinath and Shailesh Nayak to its Board of Trustees this week.

This was necessitated after the demise of former attorney general Soli J Sorabjee and the resignation of Justice (retired) BN Srikrishna from the board.

An eminent educationist, Gopinath has served in various capacities in her career spanning over decades, the IIC said in statement on Monday. She is the Founder and Director of WISCOMP (Women in Security, Conflict Management and Peace) which seeks to promote the leadership of South Asian women in the areas of peace, security and regional cooperation.

Along with being a member of the University Grants Commission, she is also Chair, Board of Governors, Centre for Policy Research (CPR) and principal emerita of Lady Shri Ram College where she served as principal for 26 years.

Gopinath was the first woman to be nominated to the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB) of India and has also been a Padma Shri recipient for her work on women’s education and empowerment.

Nayak, who was also appointed this week, specialises in the area of Earth System Science and Sustainability. He is currently the director of National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS) in Bengaluru and chancellor, TERI School of Advanced Studies (TERSAS). He has also worked with ISRO’s Space Application Centre in various capacities between 1978 and 2006.

“Nayak has made unparalleled and substantive contributions towards the application of geophysical methods for societal benefits. His R&D projects and programmes have focused on multidisciplinary research output towards sustainable development, and conceptualising and developing a policy framework for a ‘Blue Economy’,” the ICC said in its statement Monday.