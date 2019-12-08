IIMC students demand revision of existing fees, protest enters sixth day

education

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 21:32 IST

Students of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) staged a peaceful protest demanding a revision of the existing fees for various PG Diploma courses and to make it more affordable for students.

Many former students of the IIMC also participated in the protest to express solidarity with the young men and women.

Students of IIMC have been protesting continuously for the last six days demanding affordable education, lesser hostel and mess fees, hostel accommodation for all students and quashing the notice dated November 28 referring to the submission of second semester fees till January 15, 2020.

“We want a dialogue with the administration where a written assurance is given to us that our demands will be met. The authorities have been trying to stop the protest by giving verbal assurances only,” Devesh, a student of the Hindi Journalism department at IIMC said.

Prashant Kanojia, a former student of IIMC while talking to the students of the current batch said, “People question that why should the students of IIMC study with the money we pay for taxes. The education at IIMC should not be subsidized. But, when the students of IIT and IIM can study on subsidized fees and pay back the society by earning and paying taxes, why can’t we? The products of IIMC too pay taxes when they start earning.”

Jaya Nigam another former student of IIMC said, “I had paid Rs 35000 for Hindi Journalism in the year 2007-08. In 11 years, the fee has been hiked to Rs 95000. The education at IIMC is becoming unaffordable year-by- year. We are protesting so that the coming batches do not have to suffer.”

The fee of IIMC is increased by 10% every year. Students also raised the question about why the hike rate was 10% when the ideal inflation rate is said to be 4%.

IIMC issued a press statement on Sunday evening stating that the director general (DG) of IIMC KS Dhatwalia had assured the students about looking into the genuine demands by December 15. Despite the verbal assurance, the students began a poster protest in the campus on December 3. Later on December 4, an open house was also organized by the administration and faculty where various queries of students were answered by OSD Manish Desai, Dean Professor Mukul Sharma and other faculty members.

The DG has also constituted a committee of faculty under the chairmanship of Dean (academics) to hold a dialogue with the students, in which nine student representatives are also members.

“IIMC has not hiked its course fee midway. The course fee charged is as per the information given in the prospectus. IIMC offers skill-based professional PG Diploma courses and the fee charged is more or less comparable to fees charged by similar institutions in the public domain, including two film schools under the ministry of information and broadcasting. IIMC is not a funded educational institution, but an autonomous body under the ministry,” the press release stated.

An ex faculty of IIMC, Anil Jamaniya, came out in support of the students and said, “This protest is important because this will make the education of future batches cheaper. This should have been done few years back. Nowadays, the students are not here to get education but to become human resource. The government has changed the name of education ministry to human resource development (HRD) ministry that proves that our country doesn’t need education, they need human resources. The students of IIMC are human resources for the companies they will work for.”

Students also demanded the early sanction of merit-cum-means facility that reimburses some part of the fees paid by the students of economically weaker sections.

The DG said that he has directed the administration to announce the benefit early next week.

This year, 43% of the 240 students have applied for the benefit in the beginning of the academic session in July but till now they have not got any reimbursement. The first semester is about to end with its examination commencing on December 15, 2019.