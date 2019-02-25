IIT-Bombay student from Thane arrested for filming people bathing: Cops

A 34-year-old man pursuing higher education from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay was Saturday arrested for allegedly filming people bathing, police said.

Thane-resident Avinash Kumar Yadav has been charged under section 354 (any man who watches, or captures the image of a woman engaging in a private act in circumstances where she would usually have the expectation of not being observed) of the Indian Penal Code.

“A woman filed a complain that she found a mobile phone on the bathroom window while she was bathing on Friday night. She alerted her husband who confiscated the phone. The couple saw the accused fleeing from the place,” a Kapurbawdi police station official said.

“The accused was nabbed by other residents. The mobile phone had clips of men and women, mostly residents of the same building, bathing,” he added.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 08:47 IST