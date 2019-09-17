IIT-M should invent single-use plastic alternatives: MoS

india

Union minister of state for heavy industries Arjun Ram Meghwal has urged the Indian Institute of Technology - Madras (IIT-M) to invent alternatives to single-use plastics.

“Everybody should take oath not to use single-use plastic at least for one day in a week,” Meghwal said on Sunday, inaugurating the two-day technology conclave of Public Sector Enterprises and Exhibition organised by his ministry and IIT-M.

The minister also pointed out that India, being a signatory to the 2016 Paris Agreement on Climate Change, has to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment. “We have to take suo motu action in this direction,” he added.

Speaking at the conclave, Madukar Gupta, additional secretary, Department of Public Enterprises, said Public Sector Undertakings are contributing nearly 30 per cent of the total spending under Corporate Social Responsibility. The CSR spending of all companies put together comes around Rs 15,000 crore, he added.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the United Nations Conference on Desertification said, “I think the time has come for the world to say goodbye to single use plastic,” reiterating his government’s intention to phase out single-use plastics.

