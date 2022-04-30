IIT Madras Covid cluster: Cases up to 196 after 13 new infections reported

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the Indian Institute of Technology in Tamil Nadu's Chennai rose to 196 Saturday after 13 more infections were reported, news agency ANI said quoting the Tamil Nadu health department.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At a press briefing on Thursday state health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan said that there was no reason to panic and that the institute had not yet been ordered to close. He said state and campus authorities were working together in trying to ensure the cluster does not spread.

IIT Madras authorities have asked people to get themselves tested in case they observe any Covid-19-related symptoms and advised everyone to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and practice all Covid-19 safety protocols.

Earlier this week, the health secretary met students and faculty members. He was accompanied by Chennai's Zonal Medical Officer. In a video shared by the Tamil Nadu health department, Dr Radhakrishnan could be seen telling students not to worry.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"IIT-M has taken all measures for your safety. There is also a reserve hospital in 3km radius from here (Kind Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research)," he said.

He said there were no hospitalisations at the time as all those who had tested positive had mild symptoms. "But at the same time, you should not be overconfident," he told students.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON