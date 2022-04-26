IIT Madras holds 63rd Institute Day, celebrations after 2 yrs of pandemic

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) on April 26 celebrated its 63rd Institute Day in the presence of N Lakshmi Narayanan, Former Vice Chairman, Cognizant Technologies, as chief guest.

During the occasion, IIT Madras presented the Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) 2020 and 2021.

The winners include Dr. Mridula Nair, Research Fellow, Distinguished Inventor and Product Leader, Eastman Kodak Company, USA; Mahesh Wagle, Founder and Director, Cybernetik Technologies Private Limited, India; Dr. Girija Vaidyanathan, Chief Secretary (Retd.), Government of Tamil Nadu; Dr. Shivkumar Kalyanaraman, CTO, Energy and Mobility, Microsoft R&D India; and Prof. Vijay B. Shenoy, Associate Professor, Center for Condensed Matter, Indian Institute of Science.

‘Extra Mural Lecture (EML)’ Yearbook, a book containing activities of the previous year along with the personalized messages of distinguished speakers, was also released on the occasion, the institute has informed.

Addressing the Institute Day Celebrations, Narayanan said, “IIT Madras has created innovative platforms like NPTEL that are benefiting the community. The Institute has also pioneered upskilling of virtual education and has introduced a virtual B Sc degree programme on Programming and Data Science. The IIT Madras Research Park is also doing exceptional work in fostering an innovative ecosystem. So, it is a great pride to be part of the Institution Day Celebrations of IIT Madras.”

“Collaborative Research between industry and academia which can result in phenomenal outcomes is the need of the hour,” he added.

