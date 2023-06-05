NIRF rankings: IIT Madras remains India’s top-ranked institute for 5th time

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remained the country’s top-ranked educational institute for the fifth time followed by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, according to the eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Monday. Delhi University (DU)’s Miranda House emerged as the top college for the seventh time in a row. File picture of Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT). (PTI)

Union minister of state for education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh released the NIRF 2023 rankings. IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Roorkee, and IIT Guwahati also are on the list of top 10 institutes in the overall category. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) ranked sixth and 10th.

The institutions were ranked under 13 categories—overall, university, colleges, engineering, management, pharmacy, law, medical, architecture, dental, research, agriculture, and innovation. They were evaluated on five broad generic parameters including teaching, learning, and resources, research and professional practice, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity, and perception. The agriculture and allied sector category was included in NIRF for the first time this year.

As many as 8,686 applications were received for the rankings this year against 7,254 last year. Under the university category, IISc Bengaluru emerged as the top institute, followed by JNU, Jamia Millia Islamia, Jadavpur University, and Banaras Hindu University.

Hindu College, Presidency College (Chennai), PSGR Krishnammal College for Women (Coimbatore), St Xavier’s (Kolkata), Atma Ram Sanatan College (Delhi), Loyola College (Chennai) are among the top-ranked colleges. DU’s Kirori Mal College and Lady Shri Ram College for Women ranked ninth and 10th.

Eight IITs secured the top eight positions under the engineering category. IIT-Madras ranked the best institute in that category as well followed by IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Guwahati, and IIT Hyderabad. The National Institutes of Technology in Tiruchirapalli and Jadavpur University ranked ninth and 10th in the category.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad has topped the management category followed by IIM Bengaluru, and IIM Kozhikode. IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay also made it to the top 10 in the management category.

AIIMS Delhi topped the medical and Bengaluru’s National Law School of India University the law category followed by National Law School (Delhi). IIT-Kanpur topped the innovation category and Indian Agriculture Research Institute the agriculture and allied category.

In the research, IISc Bengaluru again emerged as the best institute followed by IIT-Madras and IIT-Delhi.

IIT-Madras director V Kamakoti said, “It gives me immense joy to share that IIT Madras has yet again emerged as a topper in the Overall and Engineering categories of the National Institute Rankings Framework 2023 conducted by the Union Ministry of Education. This is just a reinforcement of our efforts to be recognised as a global leader in research and education and it gives me pride that we are on track with the Strategic Plan outlined for IIT Madras.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Fareeha Iftikhar Fareeha Iftikhar is a principal correspondent with the national political bureau of the Hindustan Times. She tracks the education ministry, and covers the beat at the national level for the newspaper. She also writes on issues related to gender, human rights and different policy matters. ...view detail