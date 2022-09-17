IIT-Guwahati student found dead, police suspect suicide

A 21-year-old B.Tech student of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati (IIT-G) was found dead in his hostel room on Friday night, police said, adding that initial investigations showed he had died by suicide.

Kamrup district superintendent of police, Hitesh Chandra Ray, said on Saturday that the student — a resident of Kerala — was found dead in his room inside the boy’s hostel on Friday night.

“The authorities informed us about the death and we recovered the body. In the initial investigation, we have found that it was a suicide and further investigation is going on,” Ray said.

IIT-G’s administrative office issued a statement on Saturday expressing grief over the death of the student. “It is with great sadness that IIT Guwahati announces the untimely passing away of a final year undergraduate student of the design department on the campus. The institute has informed the parents of the student and they are on their way to Guwahati,” the statement said.

In January 2019, a fourth semester B.Tech student from Andhra Pradesh was found dead in his hostel room in IIT-G. In September 2018, an 18-year-old student had died by suicide reportedly because she was unhappy about having to study engineering. According to police, she had left a note saying: “Sorry, I could not fulfil the expectations of my parents.”