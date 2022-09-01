IIT-Hyderabad student dies by suicide inside campus: Police
Updated on Sep 01, 2022 12:52 AM IST
An IIT-Hyderabad student was found dead in a suspected case of suicide at the campus here, police said on Wednesday.
Police received information from the institute at 11.30 am on Wednesday and the incident might have happened on Tuesday night, they said.
The second year MTech student allegedly ended his life by hanging in his room where only he was staying and no suicide note was found, police said.
The reasons for his extreme step were not known immediately, they added.
The student is a native of Andhra Pradesh and a case would be registered after the arrival of his parents, police further said.
