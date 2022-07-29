'Illegal liquor. Drugs worth billions...': Rahul Gandhi on 'dry state' Gujarat

Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised questions on the state of law and order in Gujarat, days after over 30 deaths - linked to consumption of toxic liquor - were reported. The Congress leader’s questions were directed at the BJP, ruling Gujarat, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the dry state of Gujarat, several families have been devastated due to toxic liquor. Regularly, drugs worth billions are being seized in the state. This is a matter of great concern. In the land of Bapu and Sardar Patel, who are these people indulging in such illegal trade? Who are those in power, shielding these mafia members?” the Congress leader tweeted, invoking the freedom fighters.

Rahul Gandhi was referring to 36 deaths in Gujarat hooch tragedy in the Botad district and Dhandhuka taluka of neighbouring Ahmedabad district. Several others fell ill. At least 13 people were detained in the case.

The manufacture and sale of liquor is banned in Gujarat, which is a “dry state”. As per the Gujarat Prohibition Act, police can arrest a person for purchasing, consuming, or serving alcohol without a permit with punishment from three months to five years in prison.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier this week, Delhi Chief Minister Arivnd Kejriwal - who was in Gujarat - had also questioned how illegal alcohol was distributed in the dry state.

Meanwhile, in his tweet, Rahul also mentioned about seizure of drugs. Earlier this month, the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad (ATS) had seized 75 kg of heroin estimated to be worth ₹376 crore from a container at the Mundra port in Kutch district, HT had reported.

In May, drugs worth ₹500 crore were seized at the same port.

Rahul Gandhi's comments come a day after a major controversy was triggered by his colleague Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's comments on President Droupadi Murmu. Amid uproar from the BJP, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said that Chowdhury had apologised for his comments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON