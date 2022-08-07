‘ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress…’: Arvind Kejriwal makes a prediction for Gujarat politics

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the Congress will soon merge with the ruling BJP in Gujarat and spoke about a “brewing love” between the two camps. He made the comments during a visit to the western state where an Assembly election is due in the next few months.

Addressing a presser, Kejriwal said, "The election of Gujarat will be between AAP and BJP. The Gujarat Congress is going to merge with Gujarat BJP. (I love you) ILU-ILU of BJP-Congress will end. On one hand, there is "27 years of misrule" of the BJP and on the other hand, there is "new politics" of AAP."

Kejriwal also came up with a slew of promises that ranged from free electricity to improved healthcare if his party is elected to power in the state.

Kejriwal said that about 25 lakh households in Punjab – where the AAP formed its first government after overthrowing the Congress – have just recently got electricity bills of zero rupees. He also said that many in Delhi are enjoying similar privileges.

He said, "Our first promise is regarding power supply. People in Gujarat are in misery. The bills are too high. We have made power supply free in Delhi. About 25 lakh households in Punjab have just recently got zero electricity bills."

"Soon, a total of 51 lakh households in Punjab would get just zero bills. We would also ensure a round-the-clock power supply here in Gujarat. We would also waive bills from the previous year," he said.

The Delhi CM also promised to generate employment for the youth of Gujarat. "The youth here rue the lack of livelihoods. In just a few years, we have provided employment to 12 lakh youth in Delhi. We had also promised to provide jobs to the unemployed here. And until that happens, the unemployed would be on a dole of ₹3,000 rupees per month," he said.

Kejriwal further said the BJP has waived loans worth ₹10 lakh crore of its "friends". "It should be investigated why did the BJP take this step and how much money did they give to BJP for charity," he added.

"AAP's popularity is growing in Gujarat! I asked the people whether we should provide free education, health, and electricity here. About 99 per cent of the people said that there should be free education, 97 per cent of the people said that there should be free treatment in healthcare, 91 per cent said there should be free electricity," he said.

(With ANI inputs)

