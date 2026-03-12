Thiruvananthapuram, Monalisa Bhonsle, the young woman who shot to fame during the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela last year and who married a man of her choice here, on Thursday said that the reports of her being underage were "fake and incorrect". I'm 18yrs old: viral Kumbh Mela woman after marrying boyfriend in Kerala

Her response to the issue came a day after her wedding to a Muslim man at a temple here.

"I am 18-years-old," Bhonsle told reporters here.

Her husband said that they had a registered their marriage and the same would not be possible if she was underage.

"She is above 18 years of age. Otherwise, how would our registered marriage be possible. All the news regarding her being underage are fake and incorrect. Please do not believe that," he said. Bhonsle also said such news items were "fake and incorrect."

When reporters asked the couple whether the two intended to continue staying in Kerala, the man said that it depends on his wife's wishes.

Bhonsle said that she likes Kerala and wants to stay in the state.

She also said that the shooting of one of her movies was over and the other was ongoing.

Her husband said that they had met and fell in love six months ago when they were cast for a movie.

"Shooting of that movie has not started yet," he added.

The couple got married on Wednesday at the Nainar Temple at Arumanoor in Poovar in the presence of Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty, ruling CPI state secretary M V Govindan, Rajya Sabha MP A A Rahim and other prominent leaders of the Marxist party.

Bhonsle had said that her family did not like their relationship and had pressured her to marry another person.

On Wednesday, the couple had reached the Thampanoor police station alleging that her father was trying to forcibly take her back to her hometown.

The couple had arrived in nearby Poovar recently in connection with a film shoot.

With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the Indore girl had shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh last year.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.