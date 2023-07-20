‘I'm ashamed’: After Manipur video, Swati Maliwal worried over ‘other such cases’

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Thursday expressed her distress after watching the video where two women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district were seen paraded naked. She further raised concern that this may not be a stand-alone incident, and that ‘there might be other such cases that have have taken place with other women in the state as well’.

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal(PTI)

The DCW chief criticised the central government's stance over the issue and slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting the state and examining the situation on ground, as well as for not giving a single statement on the ethnic violence in the northeastern state.

“I am unable to sleep after watching the video which has come from Manipur. The incident happened 2.5 months ago but no arrest has been made so far. I am ashamed that no one has been arrested. Central govt is silent, PM has not made a single statement,” Maliwal told news agency ANI.

The two-month-old video was surfaced on social media which fanned fresh tensions in the strife-torn state. According to reports, three women of a family were allegedly assaulted, one of them gang raped, and her brother and father killed by a mob of 800-1,000 men.

Following the incident, the Centre has urged Twitter to take down the video from its platform.

A case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been filed last month against unidentified armed miscreants. The first information report mentioned that a family of five fled to a forest to escape an armed mob that entered their village and vandalized houses.

Maliwal also criticised the law and order situation in the state, that failed to arrest those involved in the heinous act even several days after the FIR. However, the main accused who stripped the women off and paraded them naked has now been arrested.

